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Lena Chaplin Lena Chaplin
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Chaplin

Lena Chaplin

Lena Chaplin

Date of Birth
4 March 1934
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim 6.5
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim 6.5
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim
Documentary 2006, Israel
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