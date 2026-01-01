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Lena Chaplin
Lena Chaplin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Chaplin
Lena Chaplin
Lena Chaplin
Date of Birth
4 March 1934
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.5
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2006
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
6.5
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim
Yoel Yisrael V'HaPashkavilim
Documentary
2006, Israel
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