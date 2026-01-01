Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Abdolrassoul Daryapeyma Abdolrassoul Daryapeyma
Kinoafisha Persons Abdolrassoul Daryapeyma

Abdolrassoul Daryapeyma

Abdolrassoul Daryapeyma

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Gesher 5.8
Gesher (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gesher 5.8
Gesher Gesher
Drama 2010, Iran
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more