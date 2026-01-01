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Lluís Galter Lluís Galter
Kinoafisha Persons Lluís Galter

Lluís Galter

Lluís Galter

Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Caracremada 5.7
Caracremada (2010)
Sidosa 3.7
Sidosa (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sidosa 3.7
Sidosa Sidosa
Documentary 2026, Spain
Caracremada 5.7
Caracremada Caracremada
History, Drama 2010, Spain
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