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Lluís Galter
Lluís Galter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lluís Galter
Lluís Galter
Lluís Galter
Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.7
Caracremada
(2010)
3.7
Sidosa
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Drama
History
Year
All
2026
2010
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
2
3.7
Sidosa
Sidosa
Documentary
2026, Spain
5.7
Caracremada
Caracremada
History, Drama
2010, Spain
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