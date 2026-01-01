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Filmography
Mads Reuther
Mads Reuther
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mads Reuther
Mads Reuther
Mads Reuther
Date of Birth
16 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Truth About Men
(2010)
6.5
Out of the Darkness
(2022)
6.4
The Commune
(2016)
Filmography
5.6
Boundless
Den grænseløse
Crime, Thriller
2024, Denmark
Watch trailer
4.8
Borderline
Borderline
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / Denmark
6.5
Out of the Darkness
De forbandede år 2
Drama, War
2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
6.3
Kamikaze
Drama
2021, Denmark
6.4
The Commune
Kollektivet
Drama
2016, Denmark
6.7
Truth About Men
Sandheden om mænd
Drama, Comedy
2010, Denmark
Show more
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