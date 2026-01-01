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Mads Reuther Mads Reuther
Kinoafisha Persons Mads Reuther

Mads Reuther

Mads Reuther

Date of Birth
16 August 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Truth About Men 6.7
Truth About Men (2010)
Out of the Darkness 6.5
Out of the Darkness (2022)
The Commune 6.4
The Commune (2016)

Filmography

Boundless 5.6
Boundless Den grænseløse
Crime, Thriller 2024, Denmark
Watch trailer
Borderline 4.8
Borderline Borderline
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / Denmark
Out of the Darkness 6.5
Out of the Darkness De forbandede år 2
Drama, War 2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
Kamikaze 6.3
Kamikaze
Drama 2021, Denmark
The Commune 6.4
The Commune Kollektivet
Drama 2016, Denmark
Truth About Men 6.7
Truth About Men Sandheden om mænd
Drama, Comedy 2010, Denmark
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