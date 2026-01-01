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Lisa Aschan Lisa Aschan
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Aschan

Lisa Aschan

Lisa Aschan

Date of Birth
28 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Thank You, I'm Sorry 6.2
Thank You, I'm Sorry (2023)
She Monkeys 3.8
She Monkeys (2011)

Filmography

Thank You, I'm Sorry 6.2
Thank You, I'm Sorry Tack och förlåt
Comedy, Drama 2023, Sweden
She Monkeys 3.8
She Monkeys Apflickorna
Drama 2011, Sweden
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