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Lisa Aschan
Lisa Aschan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Aschan
Lisa Aschan
Lisa Aschan
Date of Birth
28 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.2
Thank You, I'm Sorry
(2023)
3.8
She Monkeys
(2011)
Filmography
6.2
Thank You, I'm Sorry
Tack och förlåt
Comedy, Drama
2023, Sweden
3.8
She Monkeys
Apflickorna
Drama
2011, Sweden
Watch trailer
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