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Luca Salsi Luca Salsi
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Luca Salsi

Luca Salsi

Popular Films

Verdi: Falstaff 0.0
Verdi: Falstaff (2011)
Il Trovatore 0.0
Il Trovatore (2019)
Opera di Roma: TOSCA 0.0
Opera di Roma: TOSCA (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Opera di Roma: TOSCA
Opera di Roma: TOSCA Tosca (Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, 2025)
Music 2025, Italy
Il Trovatore
Il Trovatore Il Trovatore
Theatrical 2019, Italy
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Verdi: Falstaff
Verdi: Falstaff Verdi: Falstaff
Opera 2011, Belgium
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