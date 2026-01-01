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Luca Salsi
Luca Salsi
Kinoafisha
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Luca Salsi
Luca Salsi
Luca Salsi
Popular Films
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Verdi: Falstaff
(2011)
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Il Trovatore
(2019)
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Opera di Roma: TOSCA
(2025)
Filmography
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Opera
Theatrical
Year
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2025
2019
2011
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3
Films
3
Actor
3
Opera di Roma: TOSCA
Tosca (Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, 2025)
Music
2025, Italy
Il Trovatore
Il Trovatore
Theatrical
2019, Italy
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Verdi: Falstaff
Verdi: Falstaff
Opera
2011, Belgium
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