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Showtimes & Tickets
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Filmography
Awards
Luc Feit
Luc Feit
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luc Feit
Luc Feit
Luc Feit
Date of Birth
28 June 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
(2022)
7.1
Songs Within
(2024)
6.5
8 Days
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2024
2022
2019
2016
2010
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
7.1
Songs Within
Jakobs Ross
Drama
2024, Luxembourg / Switzerland
7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues
Im Westen nichts Neues
Action, Drama, War
2022, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Forger
Der Passfälscher
Biography, Drama
2022, Germany / Luxembourg
6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2019, Germany
5.8
Night of a 1000 Hours
Die Nacht der 1000 Stunden
Drama
2016, Austria / Luxembourg / Netherlands
6.1
Snowman's Land
Snowman's Land
Comedy, Crime
2010, Germany
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