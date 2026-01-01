Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luc Feit Luc Feit
Kinoafisha Persons Luc Feit

Luc Feit

Luc Feit

Date of Birth
28 June 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues (2022)
Songs Within 7.1
Songs Within (2024)
8 Days 6.5
8 Days (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Songs Within 7.1
Songs Within Jakobs Ross
Drama 2024, Luxembourg / Switzerland
Im Westen nichts Neues 7.8
Im Westen nichts Neues Im Westen nichts Neues
Action, Drama, War 2022, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
The Forger 6.4
The Forger Der Passfälscher
Biography, Drama 2022, Germany / Luxembourg
8 Days 6.5
8 Days
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2019, Germany
Night of a 1000 Hours 5.8
Night of a 1000 Hours Die Nacht der 1000 Stunden
Drama 2016, Austria / Luxembourg / Netherlands
Snowman's Land 6.1
Snowman's Land Snowman's Land
Comedy, Crime 2010, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more