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Elisabetta Piccolomini Elisabetta Piccolomini
Kinoafisha Persons Elisabetta Piccolomini

Elisabetta Piccolomini

Elisabetta Piccolomini

Date of Birth
24 May 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Salt of Life 6.3
The Salt of Life (2011)
After the War 5.9
After the War (2017)
Weddings and Other Disasters 5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters (2010)

Filmography

After the War 5.9
After the War Dopo la guerra
Drama 2017, France
Watch trailer
The Salt of Life 6.3
The Salt of Life Gianni e le donne
Comedy 2011, Italy
Weddings and Other Disasters 5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy 2010, Italy
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