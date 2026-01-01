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Filmography
Elisabetta Piccolomini
Elisabetta Piccolomini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elisabetta Piccolomini
Elisabetta Piccolomini
Elisabetta Piccolomini
Date of Birth
24 May 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
The Salt of Life
(2011)
5.9
After the War
(2017)
5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters
(2010)
Filmography
5.9
After the War
Dopo la guerra
Drama
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.3
The Salt of Life
Gianni e le donne
Comedy
2011, Italy
5.7
Weddings and Other Disasters
Matrimoni e altri disastri
Comedy
2010, Italy
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