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Kulbhushan Kharbanda Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Kinoafisha Persons Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Date of Birth
21 October 1944
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Mirzapur 8.2
Mirzapur (2018)
Lagaan 8.1
Lagaan (2001)
Jodhaa Akbar 7.9
Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Filmography

The Crew 6.9
The Crew Crew
Comedy, Drama 2024, India
Watch trailer
Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi 6.4
Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Drama, History, Biography, War 2019, India
Mirzapur 8.2
Mirzapur
Drama, Action, Crime 2018, India
Soorma 7.4
Soorma Soorma
Drama, Biography 2018, India
Midnight's Children 6.2
Midnight's Children Midnight's Children / Winds of Change
Drama 2012, Canada
Sacrifice 5.7
Sacrifice Kurbaan
Action, Crime, Drama 2009, India
Jodhaa Akbar 7.9
Jodhaa Akbar Jodhaa Akbar
History, Drama, Action 2008, India
Qayamat 4.8
Qayamat Qayamat: City Under Threat
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2003, India
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