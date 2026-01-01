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About
Filmography
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Kulbhushan Kharbanda
Date of Birth
21 October 1944
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Mirzapur
(2018)
8.1
Lagaan
(2001)
7.9
Jodhaa Akbar
(2008)
Filmography
6.9
The Crew
Crew
Comedy, Drama
2024, India
Watch trailer
6.4
Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Drama, History, Biography, War
2019, India
8.2
Mirzapur
Drama, Action, Crime
2018, India
7.4
Soorma
Soorma
Drama, Biography
2018, India
6.2
Midnight's Children
Midnight's Children / Winds of Change
Drama
2012, Canada
5.7
Sacrifice
Kurbaan
Action, Crime, Drama
2009, India
7.9
Jodhaa Akbar
Jodhaa Akbar
History, Drama, Action
2008, India
4.8
Qayamat
Qayamat: City Under Threat
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2003, India
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