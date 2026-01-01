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Filmography
Mike Burstyn
Mike Burstyn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Burstyn
Mike Burstyn
Mike Burstyn
Date of Birth
1 July 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Die Zweiflers
(2024)
6.7
Juda
(2017)
4.6
Minotaur
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2017
1997
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
7.4
Die Zweiflers
Die Zweiflers
Drama
2024, Germany
6.7
Juda
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2017, Israel
4.6
Minotaur
Minotaur
Romantic, Thriller
1997, USA / Israel
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