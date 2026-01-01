Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mike Burstyn Mike Burstyn
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Burstyn

Mike Burstyn

Mike Burstyn

Date of Birth
1 July 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Die Zweiflers 7.4
Die Zweiflers (2024)
Juda 6.7
Juda (2017)
Minotaur 4.6
Minotaur (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Die Zweiflers 7.4
Die Zweiflers Die Zweiflers
Drama 2024, Germany
Juda 6.7
Juda
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2017, Israel
Minotaur 4.6
Minotaur Minotaur
Romantic, Thriller 1997, USA / Israel
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more