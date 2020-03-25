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Liesbeth List Liesbeth List
Kinoafisha Persons Liesbeth List

Liesbeth List

Liesbeth List

Date of Birth
12 December 1941
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
25 March 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Mysteries 5.2
Mysteries (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mysteries 5.2
Mysteries Mysteries
Drama, Detective 1978, Netherlands
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