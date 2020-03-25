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Filmography
Liesbeth List
Liesbeth List
Kinoafisha
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Liesbeth List
Liesbeth List
Liesbeth List
Date of Birth
12 December 1941
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
25 March 2020
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.2
Mysteries
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Year
All
1978
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.2
Mysteries
Mysteries
Drama, Detective
1978, Netherlands
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