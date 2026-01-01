Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Erik Gustavson Erik Gustavson
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Gustavson

Erik Gustavson

Erik Gustavson

Date of Birth
24 November 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Telegraphist 6.5
The Telegraphist (1993)

Filmography

The Telegraphist 6.5
The Telegraphist Telegrafisten
Drama 1993, Denmark / Norway
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more