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Erik Gustavson
Erik Gustavson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Gustavson
Erik Gustavson
Erik Gustavson
Date of Birth
24 November 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.5
The Telegraphist
(1993)
Filmography
6.5
The Telegraphist
Telegrafisten
Drama
1993, Denmark / Norway
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