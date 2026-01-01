Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eric West
Eric West
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric West
Eric West
Eric West
Date of Birth
18 May 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.1
World War Z
(2012)
5.2
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
(2013)
Filmography
5.2
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
World War Z
World War Z
Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Drama
2012, USA / Malta
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree