Marianela Núñez
Marianela Núñez
Date of Birth
22 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
4
Coppelia
Coppelia
Ballet
2019, Great Britain
Royal Opera House: Anastasia
Royal Opera House: Anastasia
Ballet
2016, Great Britain
8.3
The sleeping beauty
The sleeping beauty
Ballet
2016, Great Britain
Bayaderka
2009,
