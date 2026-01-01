Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marianela Núñez Marianela Núñez
Kinoafisha Persons Marianela Núñez

Marianela Núñez

Marianela Núñez

Date of Birth
22 March 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

The sleeping beauty 8.3
The sleeping beauty (2016)
0.0
Bayaderka (2009)
Royal Opera House: Anastasia 0.0
Royal Opera House: Anastasia (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coppelia
Coppelia Coppelia
Ballet 2019, Great Britain
Royal Opera House: Anastasia
Royal Opera House: Anastasia Royal Opera House: Anastasia
Ballet 2016, Great Britain
The sleeping beauty 8.3
The sleeping beauty The sleeping beauty
Ballet 2016, Great Britain
Bayaderka
2009,
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more