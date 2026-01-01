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Kinoafisha
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Evan Glodell
Awards
Awards and nominations of Evan Glodell
Evan Glodell
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Evan Glodell
Sundance Film Festival 2011
Best of Next!
Nominee
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