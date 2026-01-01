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Evan Glodell
Evan Glodell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Glodell
Evan Glodell
Evan Glodell
Occupation
Director, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
Bellflower
(2011)
Filmography
6.7
Bellflower
Bellflower
Action, Drama, Romantic
2011, USA
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