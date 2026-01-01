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Filmography
Anne-Marie Loop
Anne-Marie Loop
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne-Marie Loop
Anne-Marie Loop
Anne-Marie Loop
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Ernest & Celestine
(2012)
6.4
My Angel
(2004)
Filmography
7.9
Ernest & Celestine
Ernest and Celestine
Animation
2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.4
My Angel
Mon ange
Drama
2004, France / Belgium
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