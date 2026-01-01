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Anne-Marie Loop Anne-Marie Loop
Kinoafisha Persons Anne-Marie Loop

Anne-Marie Loop

Anne-Marie Loop

Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine (2012)
My Angel 6.4
My Angel (2004)

Filmography

Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine Ernest and Celestine
Animation 2012, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
My Angel 6.4
My Angel Mon ange
Drama 2004, France / Belgium
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