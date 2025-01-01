Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Emelianenko Alexander Emelianenko
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Emelianenko

Alexander Emelianenko

Alexander Emelianenko

Date of Birth
2 August 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
192 cm (6 ft 4 in)

Popular Films

12 mesyatsev 5.0
12 mesyatsev (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
12 mesyatsev 5
12 mesyatsev 12 mesyatsev
Romantic, Comedy 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more