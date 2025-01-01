Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexander Emelianenko
Alexander Emelianenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Emelianenko
Alexander Emelianenko
Alexander Emelianenko
Date of Birth
2 August 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
192 cm (6 ft 4 in)
Popular Films
5.0
12 mesyatsev
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5
12 mesyatsev
12 mesyatsev
Romantic, Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree