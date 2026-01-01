Menu
Alexander Markov
Alexander Markov
Alexander Markov
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.6
Red África
(2022)
5.9
Hydroelectric Joy
(2024)
0.0
Drugaya realnost: Vspomni vse
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2010
All
3
Films
3
Director
2
Writer
2
Actor
1
5.9
Hydroelectric Joy
Hydroelectric Joy
Documentary
2024, France
6.6
Red África
Red África
Documentary
2022, Russia / Portugal
Drugaya realnost: Vspomni vse
Documentary, Thriller, Musical
2010, Russia
