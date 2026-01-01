Menu
Alexander Markov Alexander Markov
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Markov

Alexander Markov

Alexander Markov

Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

Red África 6.6
Red África (2022)
Hydroelectric Joy 5.9
Hydroelectric Joy (2024)
Drugaya realnost: Vspomni vse 0.0
Drugaya realnost: Vspomni vse (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hydroelectric Joy 5.9
Hydroelectric Joy Hydroelectric Joy
Documentary 2024, France
Red África 6.6
Red África Red África
Documentary 2022, Russia / Portugal
Drugaya realnost: Vspomni vse
Drugaya realnost: Vspomni vse
Documentary, Thriller, Musical 2010, Russia
