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Lara Belmont
Lara Belmont
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara Belmont
Lara Belmont
Lara Belmont
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
The War Zone
(1998)
Filmography
7.3
The War Zone
The War Zone
Drama
1998, Great Britain / Italy
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