Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lara Belmont Lara Belmont
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Belmont

Lara Belmont

Lara Belmont

Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The War Zone 7.3
The War Zone (1998)

Filmography

The War Zone 7.3
The War Zone The War Zone
Drama 1998, Great Britain / Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more