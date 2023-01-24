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Filmography
Lance Kerwin
Lance Kerwin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lance Kerwin
Lance Kerwin
Lance Kerwin
Date of Birth
6 November 1960
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
24 January 2023
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Enemy Mine
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1985
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
Enemy Mine
Enemy Mine
Adventure, Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
1985, USA
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