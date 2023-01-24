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Lance Kerwin Lance Kerwin
Kinoafisha Persons Lance Kerwin

Lance Kerwin

Lance Kerwin

Date of Birth
6 November 1960
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
24 January 2023
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Enemy Mine 7.0
Enemy Mine (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Enemy Mine 7
Enemy Mine Enemy Mine
Adventure, Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 1985, USA
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