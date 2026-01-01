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Carol Bagdasarian
Carol Bagdasarian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carol Bagdasarian
Carol Bagdasarian
Carol Bagdasarian
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
The Octagon
(1980)
Filmography
5.6
The Octagon
The Octagon
Romantic, Thriller, Drama, Action
1980, USA
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