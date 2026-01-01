Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ágoston Kollányi Ágoston Kollányi
Kinoafisha Persons Ágoston Kollányi

Ágoston Kollányi

Ágoston Kollányi

Date of Birth
6 November 1913
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
7 May 1988

Popular Films

Álmodik az állatkert 8.2
Álmodik az állatkert (1987)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Álmodik az állatkert 8.3
Álmodik az állatkert Álmodik az állatkert
Comedy, Documentary 1987, Hungary
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more