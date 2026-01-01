Menu
Ágoston Kollányi
Date of Birth
6 November 1913
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
7 May 1988
8.2
Álmodik az állatkert
(1987)
8.3
Álmodik az állatkert
Álmodik az állatkert
Comedy, Documentary
1987, Hungary
