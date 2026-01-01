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Kinoafisha
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Michael J. Weithorn
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael J. Weithorn
Michael J. Weithorn
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael J. Weithorn
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
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