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Michael J. Weithorn Michael J. Weithorn
Kinoafisha Persons Michael J. Weithorn

Michael J. Weithorn

Michael J. Weithorn

Date of Birth
17 December 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Goldbergs 7.9
The Goldbergs (2013)
A Little Help 5.6
A Little Help (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Goldbergs 7.9
The Goldbergs
Comedy, Family 2013, USA
A Little Help 5.6
A Little Help A Little Help
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA
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