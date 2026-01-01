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Michael J. Weithorn
Michael J. Weithorn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael J. Weithorn
Michael J. Weithorn
Michael J. Weithorn
Date of Birth
17 December 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.9
The Goldbergs
(2013)
5.6
A Little Help
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Year
All
2013
2010
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Director
1
Producer
1
Writer
2
7.9
The Goldbergs
Comedy, Family
2013, USA
5.6
A Little Help
A Little Help
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA
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