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Lukáš Latinák Lukáš Latinák
Kinoafisha Persons Lukáš Latinák

Lukáš Latinák

Lukáš Latinák

Date of Birth
28 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Invalid 7.4
Invalid (2023)
Walking Too Fast 7.0
Walking Too Fast (2009)
The Art of Passion 5.1
The Art of Passion (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Bugaboo
The Bugaboo Bubák
Family 2025, Czechia
Watch trailer
Invalid 7.4
Invalid Invalid
Comedy 2023, Slovakia
The Art of Passion 5.1
The Art of Passion Kurz manzelské touhy
Comedy, Drama 2021, Czechia
Walking Too Fast 7
Walking Too Fast Pouta
Thriller 2009, Czechia / Slovakia
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