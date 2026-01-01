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Filmography
Lukáš Latinák
Lukáš Latinák
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukáš Latinák
Lukáš Latinák
Lukáš Latinák
Date of Birth
28 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Invalid
(2023)
7.0
Walking Too Fast
(2009)
5.1
The Art of Passion
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2021
2009
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
The Bugaboo
Bubák
Family
2025, Czechia
Watch trailer
7.4
Invalid
Invalid
Comedy
2023, Slovakia
5.1
The Art of Passion
Kurz manzelské touhy
Comedy, Drama
2021, Czechia
7
Walking Too Fast
Pouta
Thriller
2009, Czechia / Slovakia
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