Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luboš Veselý Luboš Veselý
Kinoafisha Persons Luboš Veselý

Luboš Veselý

Luboš Veselý

Date of Birth
30 October 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Stvury 7.6
Stvury (2025)
We Have Never Been Modern 7.3
We Have Never Been Modern (2023)
Walking Too Fast 7.0
Walking Too Fast (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stvury 7.6
Stvury Stvury
Crime 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Zahradník 6.3
Zahradník Zahradník
Drama 2024, Czechia
We Have Never Been Modern 7.3
We Have Never Been Modern Úsvit
Drama, Detective 2023, Czechia
Ice Mother 6.8
Ice Mother Ice Mother / Bába z ledu
Comedy, Drama 2017, Czechia / Slovakia / France
Walking Too Fast 7
Walking Too Fast Pouta
Thriller 2009, Czechia / Slovakia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more