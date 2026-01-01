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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Luboš Veselý
Luboš Veselý
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luboš Veselý
Luboš Veselý
Luboš Veselý
Date of Birth
30 October 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Stvury
(2025)
7.3
We Have Never Been Modern
(2023)
7.0
Walking Too Fast
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2017
2009
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7.6
Stvury
Stvury
Crime
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
Zahradník
Zahradník
Drama
2024, Czechia
7.3
We Have Never Been Modern
Úsvit
Drama, Detective
2023, Czechia
6.8
Ice Mother
Ice Mother / Bába z ledu
Comedy, Drama
2017, Czechia / Slovakia / France
7
Walking Too Fast
Pouta
Thriller
2009, Czechia / Slovakia
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