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Filmography
Leoš Noha
Leoš Noha
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leoš Noha
Leoš Noha
Leoš Noha
Date of Birth
4 May 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match
(2012)
7.0
Protektor
(2009)
6.8
Pod parou
(2025)
Filmography
6.6
Necekané léto
Necekané léto
Comedy
2026, Czechia
They Call Me Lars
Ríkají mi Lars
Crime
2026, Czechia
6.8
Pod parou
Pod parou
Comedy, Drama
2025, Czechia / Slovenia
6.1
Franta Mimozemstan
Franta Mimozemstan
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2024, Czechia
5.8
The Scent of Oranges
Uzly a pomerance
Drama, Family, Romantic
2019, Czechia / Germany / Slovakia
6.3
The Princess and Half the Kingdom
Princezna a pul království
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2019, Czechia / Slovakia
7.1
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match
Okresní prebor - Poslední zápas Pepika Hnátka
Comedy
2012, Czechia
6.7
Alois Nebel
Alois Nebel
Animation, Drama
2011, Germany / Czechia
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