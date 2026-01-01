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Leoš Noha Leoš Noha
Kinoafisha Persons Leoš Noha

Leoš Noha

Leoš Noha

Date of Birth
4 May 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match 7.1
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match (2012)
Protektor 7.0
Protektor (2009)
Pod parou 6.8
Pod parou (2025)

Filmography

Necekané léto 6.6
Necekané léto Necekané léto
Comedy 2026, Czechia
They Call Me Lars
They Call Me Lars Ríkají mi Lars
Crime 2026, Czechia
Pod parou 6.8
Pod parou Pod parou
Comedy, Drama 2025, Czechia / Slovenia
Franta Mimozemstan 6.1
Franta Mimozemstan Franta Mimozemstan
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2024, Czechia
The Scent of Oranges 5.8
The Scent of Oranges Uzly a pomerance
Drama, Family, Romantic 2019, Czechia / Germany / Slovakia
The Princess and Half the Kingdom 6.3
The Princess and Half the Kingdom Princezna a pul království
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2019, Czechia / Slovakia
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match 7.1
Sunday League - Pepik Hnatek's Final Match Okresní prebor - Poslední zápas Pepika Hnátka
Comedy 2012, Czechia
Alois Nebel 6.7
Alois Nebel Alois Nebel
Animation, Drama 2011, Germany / Czechia
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