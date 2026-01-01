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Len Jones
Len Jones
Kinoafisha
Persons
Len Jones
Len Jones
Len Jones
Date of Birth
1 January 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Straw Dogs
(1971)
Filmography
7.4
Straw Dogs
Straw Dogs
Drama, Thriller
1971, USA
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