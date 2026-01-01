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Len Jones Len Jones
Kinoafisha Persons Len Jones

Len Jones

Len Jones

Date of Birth
1 January 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Straw Dogs 7.4
Straw Dogs (1971)

Filmography

Straw Dogs 7.4
Straw Dogs Straw Dogs
Drama, Thriller 1971, USA
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