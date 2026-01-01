Menu
Marie Peyrucq-Yamou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.3
The Diary of Lady M
(1993)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.3
The Diary of Lady M
Le journal de Lady M
Drama
1993, France / Spain / Switzerland / Belgium
