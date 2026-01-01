Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marie Peyrucq-Yamou Marie Peyrucq-Yamou
Kinoafisha Persons Marie Peyrucq-Yamou

Marie Peyrucq-Yamou

Marie Peyrucq-Yamou

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Diary of Lady M 5.3
The Diary of Lady M (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Diary of Lady M 5.3
The Diary of Lady M Le journal de Lady M
Drama 1993, France / Spain / Switzerland / Belgium
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more