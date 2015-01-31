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Lizabeth Scott Lizabeth Scott
Kinoafisha Persons Lizabeth Scott

Lizabeth Scott

Lizabeth Scott

Date of Birth
29 September 1921
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
31 January 2015
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers 7.4
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)
I Walk Alone 7.0
I Walk Alone (1948)
Desert Fury 6.5
Desert Fury (1947)

Filmography

Pulp 5.9
Pulp Pulp
Crime, Thriller, Drama 1972, Great Britain
I Walk Alone 7
I Walk Alone I Walk Alone
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1948, USA
Desert Fury 6.5
Desert Fury Desert Fury
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1947, USA
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers 7.4
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
Drama, Film-Noir 1946, USA
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