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Filmography
Lizabeth Scott
Lizabeth Scott
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lizabeth Scott
Lizabeth Scott
Lizabeth Scott
Date of Birth
29 September 1921
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
31 January 2015
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
(1946)
7.0
I Walk Alone
(1948)
6.5
Desert Fury
(1947)
Filmography
5.9
Pulp
Pulp
Crime, Thriller, Drama
1972, Great Britain
7
I Walk Alone
I Walk Alone
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1948, USA
6.5
Desert Fury
Desert Fury
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1947, USA
7.4
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
Drama, Film-Noir
1946, USA
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