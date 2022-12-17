Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Mike Hodges
Mike Hodges
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Hodges
Mike Hodges
Mike Hodges
Date of Birth
29 July 1932
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
17 December 2022
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Get Carter
(1971)
6.4
Flash Gordon
(1980)
5.9
Pulp
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1980
1972
1971
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Writer
2
6.4
Flash Gordon
Flash Gordon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
1980, USA / Great Britain
5.9
Pulp
Pulp
Crime, Thriller, Drama
1972, Great Britain
7.3
Get Carter
Get Carter
Thriller, Detective
1971, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree