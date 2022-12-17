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Mike Hodges Mike Hodges
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Hodges

Mike Hodges

Mike Hodges

Date of Birth
29 July 1932
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
17 December 2022
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Get Carter 7.3
Get Carter (1971)
Flash Gordon 6.4
Flash Gordon (1980)
Pulp 5.9
Pulp (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Flash Gordon 6.4
Flash Gordon Flash Gordon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 1980, USA / Great Britain
Pulp 5.9
Pulp Pulp
Crime, Thriller, Drama 1972, Great Britain
Get Carter 7.3
Get Carter Get Carter
Thriller, Detective 1971, Great Britain
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