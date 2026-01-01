Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lars Boom Lars Boom
Kinoafisha Persons Lars Boom

Lars Boom

Lars Boom

Date of Birth
8 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Unit One 8.1
Unit One (2000)
Ronal the Barbarian 7.2
Ronal the Barbarian (2011)
Sommerdahl 6.3
Sommerdahl (2020)

Filmography

Sommerdahl 6.3
Sommerdahl
Drama, Crime 2020, Denmark/Germany
Ronal the Barbarian 7.2
Ronal the Barbarian Ronal barbaren
Animation 2011, Denmark
Watch trailer
Unit One 8.1
Unit One
Drama, Crime 2000, Denmark/Sweden
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more