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Filmography
Lars Boom
Lars Boom
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars Boom
Lars Boom
Lars Boom
Date of Birth
8 April 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.1
Unit One
(2000)
7.2
Ronal the Barbarian
(2011)
6.3
Sommerdahl
(2020)
Filmography
6.3
Sommerdahl
Drama, Crime
2020, Denmark/Germany
7.2
Ronal the Barbarian
Ronal barbaren
Animation
2011, Denmark
Watch trailer
8.1
Unit One
Drama, Crime
2000, Denmark/Sweden
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