Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyudmila Geroyeva Lyudmila Geroyeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Geroyeva

Lyudmila Geroyeva

Lyudmila Geroyeva

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Propavshiy bez vesti 5.9
Propavshiy bez vesti (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Propavshiy bez vesti 5.9
Propavshiy bez vesti Propavshiy bez vesti
Drama 2010, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more