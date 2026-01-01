Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Craig McCall
Craig McCall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig McCall
Craig McCall
Craig McCall
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.6
Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff
(2011)
Filmography
7.6
Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff
Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff
Documentary
2011, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree