Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jean Hersholt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean Hersholt
Jean Hersholt
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jean Hersholt
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree