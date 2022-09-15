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About
Filmography
M.L. Pundhevanop Dhewakul
M.L. Pundhevanop Dhewakul
Kinoafisha
Persons
M.L. Pundhevanop Dhewakul
M.L. Pundhevanop Dhewakul
M.L. Pundhevanop Dhewakul
Date of Birth
16 March 1953
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
15 September 2022
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.7
Eternity
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6.7
Eternity
Chua fah din salai
Drama
2010, Thailand
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