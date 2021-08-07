Marcy McGuire

Menu
Date of Birth
22 February 1925
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
7 August 2021
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
It Happened in Brooklyn 6.5
It Happened in Brooklyn It Happened in Brooklyn
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 1947, USA
Higher and Higher 6
Higher and Higher Higher and Higher
Musical, Comedy, Romantic 1943, USA
