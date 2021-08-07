Marcy McGuire

Menu
Persons
Date of Birth
22 February 1925
Age
96 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
7 August 2021
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.5
It Happened in Brooklyn
(1947)
6.0
Higher and Higher
(1943)
Filmography
6.5
It Happened in Brooklyn
It Happened in Brooklyn
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
1947, USA
6
Higher and Higher
Higher and Higher
Musical, Comedy, Romantic
1943, USA
