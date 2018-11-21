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Filmography
Michele Carey
Michele Carey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Carey
Michele Carey
Michele Carey
Date of Birth
26 February 1943
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 November 2018
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee
(1970)
Filmography
5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee
Dirty Dingus Magee
Comedy, Western
1970, USA
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