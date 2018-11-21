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Michele Carey Michele Carey
Kinoafisha Persons Michele Carey

Michele Carey

Michele Carey

Date of Birth
26 February 1943
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 November 2018
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Dirty Dingus Magee 5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee (1970)

Filmography

Dirty Dingus Magee 5.2
Dirty Dingus Magee Dirty Dingus Magee
Comedy, Western 1970, USA
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