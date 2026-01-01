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Kinoafisha
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Horace McMahon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Horace McMahon
Horace McMahon
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Horace McMahon
Primetime Emmy Awards 1962
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role by an Actor
Nominee
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