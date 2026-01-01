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Nancy Barbato Nancy Barbato
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Barbato

Nancy Barbato

Nancy Barbato

Date of Birth
8 June 1940
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Marriage on the Rocks 5.8
Marriage on the Rocks (1965)

Filmography

Marriage on the Rocks 5.8
Marriage on the Rocks Marriage on the Rocks
Comedy 1965, USA
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