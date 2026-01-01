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Nancy Barbato
Nancy Barbato
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Barbato
Nancy Barbato
Nancy Barbato
Date of Birth
8 June 1940
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.8
Marriage on the Rocks
(1965)
Filmography
5.8
Marriage on the Rocks
Marriage on the Rocks
Comedy
1965, USA
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