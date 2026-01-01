Menu
Mark Robson
Mark Robson
Mark Robson
Mark Robson
Date of Birth
4 December 1913
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
20 June 1978
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.8
Champion
(1950)
7.1
Von Ryan's Express
(1965)
6.8
The Prize
(1963)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Film-Noir
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
1974
1966
1965
1963
1960
1954
1950
All
7
Films
7
Producer
4
Director
7
5.9
Earthquake
Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller
1974, USA
6.4
Lost Command
Lost Command
Action, Drama, War
1966, USA
7.1
Von Ryan's Express
Von Ryan's Express
Drama, Adventure, War, Action
1965, USA
6.8
The Prize
The Prize
Detective, Thriller, Drama, Crime
1963, USA
6.7
From the Terrace
From the Terrace
Drama, Romantic
1960, USA
6.7
The Bridges at Toko-Ri
The Bridges at Toko-Ri
Romantic, War, Drama
1954, USA
7.8
Champion
Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama
1950, USA
