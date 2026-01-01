Menu
Mark Robson

Mark Robson

Date of Birth
4 December 1913
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
20 June 1978
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Champion 7.8
Champion (1950)
Von Ryan's Express 7.1
Von Ryan's Express (1965)
The Prize 6.8
The Prize (1963)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Earthquake 5.9
Earthquake Earthquake
Action, Drama, Thriller 1974, USA
Lost Command 6.4
Lost Command Lost Command
Action, Drama, War 1966, USA
Von Ryan's Express 7.1
Von Ryan's Express Von Ryan's Express
Drama, Adventure, War, Action 1965, USA
The Prize 6.8
The Prize The Prize
Detective, Thriller, Drama, Crime 1963, USA
From the Terrace 6.7
From the Terrace From the Terrace
Drama, Romantic 1960, USA
The Bridges at Toko-Ri 6.7
The Bridges at Toko-Ri The Bridges at Toko-Ri
Romantic, War, Drama 1954, USA
Champion 7.8
Champion Champion
Romantic, Sport, Film-Noir, Drama 1950, USA
