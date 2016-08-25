Menu
Marvin Kaplan

Date of Birth
24 January 1927
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
25 August 2016
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A New Kind of Love 6.1
A New Kind of Love (1963)
The Severed Arm 4.9
The Severed Arm (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
