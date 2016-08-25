Menu
Marvin Kaplan
Marvin Kaplan
Date of Birth
24 January 1927
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
25 August 2016
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.1
A New Kind of Love
(1963)
4.9
The Severed Arm
(1973)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
1973
1963
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.9
The Severed Arm
The Severed Arm
Horror
1973, USA
6.1
A New Kind of Love
A New Kind of Love
Romantic, Comedy
1963, USA
