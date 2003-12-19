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Filmography
Les Tremayne
Les Tremayne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Les Tremayne
Les Tremayne
Les Tremayne
Date of Birth
16 April 1913
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 December 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
The War of the Worlds
(1953)
5.9
Dream Wife
(1953)
5.3
The Angry Red Planet
(1959)
Filmography
5.3
The Angry Red Planet
The Angry Red Planet
Sci-Fi
1959, USA
5.9
Dream Wife
Dream Wife
Comedy, Romantic
1953, USA
7
The War of the Worlds
The War of the Worlds
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller
1953, USA
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