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Les Tremayne Les Tremayne
Kinoafisha Persons Les Tremayne

Les Tremayne

Les Tremayne

Date of Birth
16 April 1913
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
19 December 2003
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The War of the Worlds 7.0
The War of the Worlds (1953)
Dream Wife 5.9
Dream Wife (1953)
The Angry Red Planet 5.3
The Angry Red Planet (1959)

Filmography

The Angry Red Planet 5.3
The Angry Red Planet The Angry Red Planet
Sci-Fi 1959, USA
Dream Wife 5.9
Dream Wife Dream Wife
Comedy, Romantic 1953, USA
The War of the Worlds 7
The War of the Worlds The War of the Worlds
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 1953, USA
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