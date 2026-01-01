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Kinoafisha Persons Robin Gibb Awards

Awards and nominations of Robin Gibb

Robin Gibb
Awards and nominations of Robin Gibb
Golden Globes, USA 1978 Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979 BAFTA Awards 1979
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
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