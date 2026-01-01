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Kinoafisha
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Robin Gibb
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robin Gibb
Robin Gibb
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Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robin Gibb
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
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