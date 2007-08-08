Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melville Shavelson Melville Shavelson
Kinoafisha Persons Melville Shavelson

Melville Shavelson

Melville Shavelson

Date of Birth
1 April 1917
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
8 August 2007
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

I'll See You in My Dreams 6.8
I'll See You in My Dreams (1951)
Houseboat 6.7
Houseboat (1958)
It Started in Naples 6.3
It Started in Naples (1960)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Yours, Mine and Ours 5.3
Yours, Mine and Ours Yours, Mine and Ours
Comedy, Romantic, Family 2005, USA
Cast a Giant Shadow 6.1
Cast a Giant Shadow Cast a Giant Shadow
Adventure, History, War, Drama 1966, USA
A New Kind of Love 6.1
A New Kind of Love A New Kind of Love
Romantic, Comedy 1963, USA
It Started in Naples 6.3
It Started in Naples It Started in Naples
Drama, Comedy 1960, USA
Houseboat 6.7
Houseboat Houseboat
Romantic, Comedy, Drama, Family 1958, USA
Double Dynamite 5.9
Double Dynamite Double Dynamite
Comedy, Musical 1951, USA
I'll See You in My Dreams 6.8
I'll See You in My Dreams I'll See You in My Dreams
Biography, Comedy 1951, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more