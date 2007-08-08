Melville Shavelson

Menu
Date of Birth
1 April 1917
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
8 August 2007
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.8
I'll See You in My Dreams
(1951)
6.7
Houseboat
(1958)
6.3
It Started in Naples
(1960)
5.3
Yours, Mine and Ours
Yours, Mine and Ours
Comedy, Romantic, Family
2005, USA
6.1
Cast a Giant Shadow
Cast a Giant Shadow
Adventure, History, War, Drama
1966, USA
6.1
A New Kind of Love
A New Kind of Love
Romantic, Comedy
1963, USA
6.3
It Started in Naples
It Started in Naples
Drama, Comedy
1960, USA
6.7
Houseboat
Houseboat
Romantic, Comedy, Drama, Family
1958, USA
5.9
Double Dynamite
Double Dynamite
Comedy, Musical
1951, USA
6.8
I'll See You in My Dreams
I'll See You in My Dreams
Biography, Comedy
1951, USA
