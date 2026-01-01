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About
Filmography
Alan Carney
Alan Carney
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan Carney
Alan Carney
Alan Carney
Date of Birth
22 December 1909
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
2 May 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Mr. Lucky
(1943)
6.0
Step Lively
(1944)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1944
1943
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6
Step Lively
Step Lively
Musical
1944, USA
7.1
Mr. Lucky
Mr. Lucky
Comedy, Romantic
1943, USA
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