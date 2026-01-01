Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alan Carney Alan Carney
Kinoafisha Persons Alan Carney

Alan Carney

Alan Carney

Date of Birth
22 December 1909
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
2 May 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Mr. Lucky 7.1
Mr. Lucky (1943)
Step Lively 6.0
Step Lively (1944)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Step Lively 6
Step Lively Step Lively
Musical 1944, USA
Mr. Lucky 7.1
Mr. Lucky Mr. Lucky
Comedy, Romantic 1943, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more