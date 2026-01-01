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Lowell Sherman Lowell Sherman
Kinoafisha Persons Lowell Sherman

Lowell Sherman

Lowell Sherman

Date of Birth
11 October 1885
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 December 1934
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Way Down East 7.7
Way Down East (1920)
Morning Glory 7.0
Morning Glory (1933)
She Done Him Wrong 6.3
She Done Him Wrong (1933)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Becky Sharp 5.9
Becky Sharp Becky Sharp
Drama, Romantic, War 1935, USA
She Done Him Wrong 6.3
She Done Him Wrong She Done Him Wrong
Romantic, Comedy 1933, USA
Morning Glory 7
Morning Glory Morning Glory
Romantic, Drama 1933, USA
Way Down East 7.7
Way Down East Way Down East
Drama, Romantic 1920, USA
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