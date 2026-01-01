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Filmography
Lowell Sherman
Lowell Sherman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lowell Sherman
Lowell Sherman
Lowell Sherman
Date of Birth
11 October 1885
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 December 1934
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Way Down East
(1920)
7.0
Morning Glory
(1933)
6.3
She Done Him Wrong
(1933)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1935
1933
1920
All
4
Films
4
Director
3
Actor
1
5.9
Becky Sharp
Becky Sharp
Drama, Romantic, War
1935, USA
6.3
She Done Him Wrong
She Done Him Wrong
Romantic, Comedy
1933, USA
7
Morning Glory
Morning Glory
Romantic, Drama
1933, USA
7.7
Way Down East
Way Down East
Drama, Romantic
1920, USA
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