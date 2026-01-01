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Filmography
Leopoldine Konstantin
Leopoldine Konstantin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leopoldine Konstantin
Leopoldine Konstantin
Leopoldine Konstantin
Date of Birth
12 March 1886
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
14 December 1965
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Notorious
(1946)
6.5
Und du mein Schatz fährst mit
(1937)
Filmography
8.1
Notorious
Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir
1946, USA
6.5
Und du mein Schatz fährst mit
Und du mein Schatz fährst mit
Romantic
1937, Germany
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