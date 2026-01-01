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Leopoldine Konstantin Leopoldine Konstantin
Kinoafisha Persons Leopoldine Konstantin

Leopoldine Konstantin

Leopoldine Konstantin

Date of Birth
12 March 1886
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
14 December 1965
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Notorious 8.1
Notorious (1946)
Und du mein Schatz fährst mit 6.5
Und du mein Schatz fährst mit (1937)

Filmography

Notorious 8.1
Notorious Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir 1946, USA
Und du mein Schatz fährst mit 6.5
Und du mein Schatz fährst mit Und du mein Schatz fährst mit
Romantic 1937, Germany
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