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About
Filmography
Michael Winner
Michael Winner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Winner
Michael Winner
Michael Winner
Date of Birth
30 October 1935
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
21 January 2013
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.4
The Sentinel
(1977)
6.1
Appointment with Death
(1988)
6.0
Death Wish II
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
1988
1985
1982
1977
1971
All
5
Films
5
Producer
3
Director
5
Writer
2
6.1
Appointment with Death
Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective
1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
5.9
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 3
Action, Crime, Drama
1985, Canada
6
Death Wish II
Death Wish II
Action, Crime, Drama
1982, Canada
6.4
The Sentinel
The Sentinel
Horror, Drama, Mystery
1977, USA
5.9
The Nightcomers
The Nightcomers
Thriller, Drama, Horror
1971, Great Britain
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