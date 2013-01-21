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Michael Winner Michael Winner
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Winner

Michael Winner

Michael Winner

Date of Birth
30 October 1935
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
21 January 2013
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Sentinel 6.4
The Sentinel (1977)
Appointment with Death 6.1
Appointment with Death (1988)
Death Wish II 6.0
Death Wish II (1982)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Appointment with Death 6.1
Appointment with Death Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective 1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
Death Wish 3 5.9
Death Wish 3 Death Wish 3
Action, Crime, Drama 1985, Canada
Death Wish II 6
Death Wish II Death Wish II
Action, Crime, Drama 1982, Canada
The Sentinel 6.4
The Sentinel The Sentinel
Horror, Drama, Mystery 1977, USA
The Nightcomers 5.9
The Nightcomers The Nightcomers
Thriller, Drama, Horror 1971, Great Britain
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